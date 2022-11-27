Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth II battled bone marrow cancer, claims upcoming biography

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 27, 2022, 08:43 pm 2 min read

British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth's new book makes some shocking claims about the late monarch

British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth's upcoming book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait makes some shocking claims about the late Queen Elizabeth II. As per the yet-to-be-released biography, she secretly battled cancer and had a surprising reaction to the famous Prince Harry-Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey, reported The Daily Mail. The book is likely to be released on November 29, 2022.

Why does this story matter?

Queen Elizabeth was one of the most prominent figures of the 20th and 21st centuries. She has been a constant in the biggest historical moments, ranging from World War II to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was the longest-reigning monarch of Britain and was on the throne for more than 70 years. She passed away on September 8, 2022, aged 96.

Queen's battle with myeloma

Brandreth reportedly claimed in the new book that Queen Elizabeth suffered from a form of myeloma, or bone marrow cancer. He attributed her weight loss, tiredness, and mobility issues in the year before her demise to cancer. He also mentioned multiple myeloma is a disease that usually affects elderly individuals. Notably, Brandreth is a former MP and a biographer of the Royal Family, too.

Queen's reaction to Harry-Markle interview with Winfrey

In 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, told Oprah Winfrey in an explosive interview that one of the Royal Family members was racist about their baby news. They also spoke about Markle's mental health condition. Brandeth claimed the Queen was more concerned about Harry's well-being, and she called the Winfrey interview and the couple's Netflix deal "television nonsense."

Megxit: The Queen and Meghan Markle

The upcoming book claims that the Queen also had a feeling that Harry was a "little over-in-love" with Markle and also "was anxious that Harry should 'find his feet' in California and 'find really useful things to do.'" After Queen Elizabeth's death, however, Markle told Variety that they shared a warm bond, and she described the monarch as a "shining example" of female leadership.