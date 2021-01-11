Incessant flow of hatred on social media has claimed another victim or victims, to be precise. Former British royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have decided to end their highly successful stint on social media after they became disheartened by the level of "hate" they witnessed on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, etc. For the record, their Instagram handle, @sussexroyal, has 10.4 million followers.

Development This comes a year after they gave up royal duties

This development comes a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave up their royal duties and HRH titles and shifted to Santa Barbara, California. A source close to the development claimed that the famous couple has "no plans" to operate their foundation's account (Archewell Foundation) either. Further, they have no interest in returning to social media from their personal accounts.

Details Possible trigger? Markle was the most trolled person in 2019

Notably, much of this decision seems to be stemming from the impression Markle received online about herself in 2019. That year, she "was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," Markle remarked on Teenager Therapy Podcast last year in October. She said such a negative impression was "unsurvivable" as she wasn't even active for the most part of that year.

Question Did the couple's Instagram handle drop hints last year?

"If people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging," said the former TV actress. The couple's Instagram handle actually had given strong hints of this move last year, because not a single update was posted since last March. But in the meantime, the couple inked multi-year deals with Netflix and Spotify.

News Harry, Meghan might join the royal family for Queen's birthday