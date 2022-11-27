Entertainment

'Pirates of the Caribbean': Depp not returning as Jack Sparrow

'Pirates of the Caribbean': Depp not returning as Jack Sparrow

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 27, 2022, 07:35 pm 2 min read

A new report has claimed that Johnny Depp will not be returning to Disney's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise

Fans of Johnny Depp have been excited to see him again as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after several reports claimed his return recently. However, a fresh report has debunked these claims, suggesting that Disney has put the series on hold. It also claimed that the actor was not slated to star in any film of the franchise.

Why does this story matter?

Depp first appeared as the lovable pirate in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003).

He went on to reprise the role, one of his most loved of all time, in four sequels between 2006 and 2017.

However, a sixth film that was planned was reportedly shelved because of domestic abuse allegations leveled against Depp by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Report debunks claims of his return

Recently, The Sun's report claimed that after Depp's win in the defamation case against Heard, Disney was thinking of restarting the franchise with him as the pirate. It also claimed that filming was to begin in 2023. But now Ace Showbiz's report, quoting a source, claimed that the production house has debunked the previous report of Depp reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

What did the old report say?

According to The Sun's report, which quoted a source, Depp was returning as the lovable pirate and was to begin the film's shoot in February 2023. It also claimed the shoot would take place at a top-secret location in the UK, adding that the makers hadn't decided upon the director yet. Furthermore, it claimed that the film was titled A Day at the Sea.

Disney canceled reboot of series starring Margot Robbie

Earlier this month, Disney reportedly canceled the planned reboot of the Pirates series, which was to feature actor Margot Robbie as a female pirate. However, Robbie, in a recent interview, confirmed the shelving of the project. While the exact reason for Disney's decision is not known yet, reports have claimed the production house wants to test the waters first before it restarts the franchise.