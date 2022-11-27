Entertainment

'Tiger 3': Salman, Revathy to reunite after 31yrs of 'Love'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 27, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

'Love' actors Salman Khan and Revathy will be reuniting after 31 years for 'Tiger 3'

After 31 long years since Suresh Krissna's Love was released in the theaters in 1991, its lead pair, Salman Khan and Revathy, are all set to reunite for Tiger 3. According to a report by ETimes, the Love actors will once again be sharing the screen space for the third installment of the Khan-led Tiger franchise, which is slated for a 2023 release.

Khan was Revathy’s first hero in Hindi cinema

Acclaimed actor-director Revathy marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with Love. The film was a remake of Krissna's Telugu hit Prema. While many might not remember the film's plot, its superhit song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya is remembered to date. The song was originally composed by Ilaiyaraaja for the Telugu original, while the Hindi version is credited to the composer duo Anand-Milind.

Revathy to play Khan’s mentor in 'Tiger 3'

The ETimes report claimed that Revathy would be seen playing the character of Khan's mentor in Tiger 3. Her character, Shenoy, is the R&AW chief—the one who mentors Khan's career in the Tiger film franchise. Previously, Shenoy was played by the late actor Girish Karnad, who passed away after Tiger Zinda Hai. It has now been gender-swapped to accommodate Revathy.

'Tiger 3' to release on Diwali 2023

Khan's Tiger 3 was previously slated for an April 2023 release. However, the release date was recently postponed. Taking to Instagram on October 15, Khan announced that the film's release date was pushed to Diwali 2023. Backed by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The reason for the delay in release is, however, not known.

All you need to know about 'Tiger 3'

Helmed by Sharma, Tiger 3 will star Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Apart from them, the film will also feature actor Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. While the first film, Ek Tha Tiger, was directed by Kabir Khan, director Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai. Khan and Kaif play Indian and Pakistani spies in the film, respectively.