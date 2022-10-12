Entertainment

New trailer: Enola has to 'go big' or 'go Holmes'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 12, 2022, 11:05 am 2 min read

Enola Holmes is all ready to step into the real world by solving her first official case as a detective just like her world-renowned detective brother, Sherlock Holmes. And, Netflix's latest trailer for the upcoming film hints that the task won't be simple. Enola Holmes 2 will hit the platform on November 4. Ahead of that, let us break down the second trailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) took on the driving seat back in 2020 when the first Enola Holmes movie came out.

Based on the young adult fantasy series by Nancy Springer, the film introduced us to Sherlock's younger sister Enola, who is just as gifted in the arts of deduction, if not more.

But Enola faces a unique problem—the constrictions of her gender.

Trailer What did the new trailer show?

The latest clip picks up from the first trailer where Enola gets appointed for her first professional case by a "penniless matchstick girl." The goal is to find her missing sister and this takes Enola right in the middle of Sherlock's (Henry Cavill) investigation, much to her brother's slight bemusement and curiosity. "It seems our cases are connected," Sherlock tells Enola.

Plot We can expect Enola to unearth another systemic folly

Just like the first film, here too, the case seems to have connections with systemic folly. We understand people in the high society are involved with the missing girl case and Enola has to stay one step ahead of her enemies at all times. Apart from Sherlock, Enola's mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) returns but we don't see her eldest brother Mycroft (Sam Claflin).

Information Feminist take on classic all set to greet us soon

While the much-loved work from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is unparalleled, Brown and Netflix deserve credit for giving us this feminist take. Not only does it provide commentary on the Victorian era, but it also remains effective for the prejudices faced by modern-day women. Directed by Harry Bradbeer, the screenplay is by Jack Thorne, and the story is by Bradbeer and Thorne.