'Double XL': Shikhar Dhawan breaks internet with viral photo

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 12, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

Shikhar Dhawan will make a cameo appearance in the movie

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Double XL. On Tuesday, a photo of the cricketer from the movie surfaced online, which instantly went viral on social media. The photo shows Dhawan in his iconic haircut and a dapper suit dancing with one of the central characters. Read on to know more about the movie.

Dhawan can be seen with Huma Qureshi, who is seen in an elegant red gown. The duo can be seen getting smitten by each other at what looks like a party. Sonakshi Sinha plays the other lead. The film, touted to be a slice-of-life comedy-drama, will have Qureshi and Sinha playing a couple of plus-sized women trying to break stereotypes of beauty standards.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Dhawan said, "One of my favorite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me." "This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what," he added.

This new poster comes a week after the makers released motion posters of the lead actors Qureshi and Sinha. While unveiling her character look, Qureshi wrote on Twitter, "Meet Rajshri Trivedi. They say she can never be a sports presenter. They say she is too BIG to be on television...but guess what! Her passion is BIGGER and she'll prove them all wrong!"

While unveiling her look, Sinha wrote, "Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer. They say she is too BIG for her own clothes...but guess what! Her dreams are BIGGER and she's out to achieve them!"

Satramm Ramani known for Helmet has helmed Double XL, which is heading for a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix on November 4. Though there is no box office clash for Double XL, it will still be locking horns with two Bollywood movies. Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter-led Phone Bhoot and Aasmaan Bhardwaj's multi starer drama Kuttey are heading for theatrical premieres on the same day.