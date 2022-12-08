Entertainment

Looking at actor-producer Alia Bhatt's phenomenal journey in 2022

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 08, 2022, 10:52 am 3 min read

Alia Bhatt's achievements in 2022 stood second to none!

Ever since her big Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt has gradually risen up the ranks and established herself as a superstar. She has also broken the shackles of the "nepotism" tag that confined her in her early years and has proved her ability to essay author-backed roles. Let's revisit why 2022 was particularly exceptional for her.

Recently, she ranked in second position in IMDb's coveted list

Recently, IMDb released the list of Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022. While Dhanush spearheaded this list, Bhatt ranked in the second position, which is another feather in her cap! Considering Bhatt was in the news throughout 2022 due to her back-to-back releases and also shot for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, it's unsurprising that she made it to the list.

Bhatt breathed life into 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' her career-best performance

A look at Bhatt's oeuvre, and one can fathom how movies like Udta Punjab and Raazi have proved her mettle in acting and established her as one of the leading actors of the contemporary era. However, her most visceral, moving performance so far came in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. Being SLB's muse possibly brought out the best in her!

She stepped into production with 'Darlings' this year

Darlings is a prominent film for Bhatt not only because it delivered a pertinent message through its scathing social commentary, but also because it was her debut film as a producer. Bhatt chose to demonstrate the menace of domestic violence in her maiden production and earned adulation both on the acting and the production front. The Jasmeet K Reen directorial is available on Netflix.

'Brahmastra' is one of her biggest superhits to date!

After almost a decade in the making, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva was released on September 9. Not only is it one of Bhatt's most monumental superhits so far, but also paired her opposite husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The buzz surrounding the second part of the Astraverse trilogy is already through the roof, and Bhatt will likely have a meatier role in that.

Bhatt had a short yet impressive role in 'RRR'

Though RRR belongs to Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, RRR is still a sparkling stone in Bhatt's filmography. She had a cameo role in the film and though her screen time may not have been too long, it still helped her reach audiences pan-India, particularly down South. Since RRR is a global hit, too, it also helped her garner recognition amongst Western audiences.