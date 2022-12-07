Entertainment

IMDb announces 'Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022'

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 07, 2022, 07:53 pm 2 min read

IMDb released its list of "Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022" on Wednesday. It included actors from across the country, ranging from Dhanush to Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and many more. This year, the viewers got to see some stellar performances from these actors that appealed to a wider audience and were loved by fans and critics alike.

Why does this story matter?

IMDb is one of the most used database platforms when it comes to films. From important information to trivia—it contains all.

This coveted list is prepared on the basis of actors' IMDb ranking and the number of visitors.

Indian cinema has been a hot cake this year with the release of RRR and its worldwide acceptance. Interestingly, the list contains several actors from RRR.

Male actors on the list

Dhanush topped the list, which included RRR's lead actors—Ram Charan and Jr. NTR—in fourth and eighth places, respectively. The duo's chemistry was widely loved and RRR has become a rage in many countries. While Roshan secured the fifth rank, Telugu star Allu Arjun and Kannada actor Yash—who delivered phenomenal performances in Pushpa: The Rise and KGF: Chapter 2—bagged the ninth and 10th spots, respectively.

Female actors to feature in the list

Besides Bhatt, who was ranked second, the list included three other female actors. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose Ponniyin Selvan: I created a huge buzz, secured the third place. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was ranked fifth, delivered an impressive performance in Yashoda and was also part of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Kiara Advani—who starred in hits like JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2—stood in seventh place.

The top contenders of the list

Dhanush has had four releases this year, including Russo Brothers' The Gray Man and Tamil hit Thiruchitrambalam, which helped him garner more popularity, attracting more viewers to his IMDb page, to top the list. Ranking second is Alia Bhatt, who also had four releases this year. She starred in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva and also had an extended cameo in RRR.