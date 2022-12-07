Entertainment

Honey Singh's rumored girlfriend Tina Thadani: Everything to know

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 07, 2022, 07:05 pm

Singh and Thadani were photographed walking hand-in-hand recently

Popular rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh recently made headlines when he was seen walking hand-in-hand with his rumored girlfriend, Tina Thadani, at an event in Delhi. Photos and videos of the duo soon surfaced on social media, which went viral and got the fans talking about their relationship. This came only months after his divorce from Shalini Talwar. Here's everything to know about Thadani.

Thadani is a model-actor based in Canada

According to reports, Thadani is a model and actor based in Canada. However, she is currently living in Mumbai. She was recently featured in the music video of Singh's latest song, Paris Ka Trip. Millind Gaba and Singh crooned the song, while its video featured Mariana Loaiza along with Thadani. She is quite popular on social media and has over 56K followers on Instagram.

When Singh opened up about the 'girl in his life'

In October, Singh spoke about "the girl in his life" in an interview with ETimes. Without naming her, he said, "My entire upcoming album Honey 3.0 is about romance and dance... That entire album is dedicated to the girl who is...in my life. It is she who gave me the name Honey 3.0." "She is really beautiful and out of this world," he added.

‘Really glad that she is in my life’

Singh further stated in the ETimes interview that the girl in his life was a beautiful human being as well. "She accepted me despite knowing everything about my past," he said. "So, I am really glad that she is in my life right now. I wasn't happy for a long time, there was...sadness in my eyes. But now I am really happy, enjoying life."

Relationship rumors come after Singh’s divorce

The said public appearance of Singh and Thadani came about three months after he parted ways with his ex-wife Talwar. The former couple recently ended their marriage of 11 years. Last year, the duo made headlines when Talwar filed a case of domestic violence against the rapper. According to reports, Singh has paid Rs. 1 crore as alimony to Talwar.