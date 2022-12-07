Entertainment

'Avatar 2' world premiere: First reviews out; 'mind-blowing' say critics

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 07, 2022, 06:33 pm 2 min read

'Avatar: The Way of Water' will release in theaters on December 16

After 13 long years, the second installment of the Avatar film franchise, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has finally had its world premiere in London. First reactions and reviews of the movie from critics following the special screening are out on the internet, with many raving about the Avatar (2009) sequel. Take a look at the early reviews of the movie.

'Bigger, better, and more emotional'

Erik Davis of Fandango called the film "phenomenal." He wrote on Twitter, "Bigger, better & more emotional than Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing." "The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty - this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest," he added. "VERY entertaining & emotional story that leaves you wanting more," Davis further stated.

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty - this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022

'James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it's done'

Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz tweeted, "James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it's done. I've said it a thousand times... Avatar: The Way of Water is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get." Collider's Peri Nemiroff wrote, "I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar with the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing."

'Never doubt him'

James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done. I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get. @officialavatar — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building. pic.twitter.com/MXeN3z8BnP — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 6, 2022

'A master at the peak of his power'

Even before the movie was screened for the press, it was lauded by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. After a special screening in November, he raved about Avatar 2 on Twitter. He stated the sequel was "a staggering achievement." Adding it was chockfull of "majestic vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale," he called Cameron "a master at the peak of his power."

A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at thepeak of his powers… https://t.co/tG6I16JlhM — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 24, 2022

Everything to know about ‘Avatar 2’

The Avatar sequel is gearing up for release in theaters on December 16. It features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and Cliff Curtis, among others. Advance bookings for the film were opened recently, and it has been seeing a phenomenal response. The franchise's third, fourth, and fifth installments are slated to release in 2024, 2026, and 2028, respectively.