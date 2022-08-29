Entertainment

In pictures: Priyanka Chopra's luxurious, plush Los Angeles home

Actor Priyanka Chopra hosted content creator Sarah Shareef in LA. (Photo credit: Twitter/@iamsarahshareef)

Global star Priyanka Chopra enjoys a constant, comfortable spot in the news. Be it the chatter about her toddler Malti Marie or her varied entrepreneurial pursuits, the former Miss World finds a reason to grab headlines. This time, it's the pictures of her plush Los Angeles home, shared by content creator Sarah Shareef, that are garnering a massive spotlight. Let's take a look.

Background Shareef thanked Chopra for hosting 'a wonderful brunch'

Chopra recently played host to Shareef, following which, the social media influencer shared a string of pictures. This gave fans a peek inside Chopra's massive, intricately designed, and sophisticatedly decorated home. While posting the photos, Shareef wrote, "True hospitality consists of giving the best of yourself to your guests." She then thanked the actor for "hosting a wonderful brunch at [her] home."

First photo PeeCee's living room is dominated by shades of pristine white

The first photo gave us a good look at Chopra's home, dominated by pristine white and complemented by picturesque art, decorative pieces, and a huge flower vase. A glass table, a round pink rug, Chopra's beloved pet Diana, and a monochrome picture of Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas also caught our attention. White paper hangings further lent the room an elegant feel.

Second photo Chopra's fans are delighted to see the photos

The second photo, a selfie clicked by Chopra, is equally appealing. While Chopra opted for a saffron shirt and minimal makeup, Shareef went with a sleeveless white top and an eye-catching pendant. The photos have delighted the actor's fans, who have now left numerous comments under the post. While one fan wrote, "Yay! Desi girls," another one called the photos "breathtaking."

Upcoming projects Take a look at Chopra's upcoming projects

Chopra has an interesting slate of projects ahead. In June, she wrapped up the shoot of Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The Fashion actor will also star in Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me. She has signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip drama that also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.