SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's next is pan-world film: What we know

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 08, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

SS Rajamouli's next film with Mahesh Babu will be a pan world release

Ever since it was announced that Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the project. Recently, it was reported that the upcoming film, which marks the maiden collaboration of the duo, will also be India's first-ever pan-world project. If you are amped up about the movie, here's everything to know about it.

This development comes after Rajamouli's recent blockbuster RRR made it big in international circles.

It was lauded by several international critics and filmmakers on various platforms.

So, this new project will be welcomed well by cinephiles across the world as Rajamouli's promotions for RRR and its entry into the Oscars race have given the filmmaker huge publicity among the international audience.

Film to be an adventure drama

As far as the film's genre is concerned, it was earlier reported that it will be an extravagant adventure drama. And reportedly, Rajamouli has now decided to give it a worldwide release, especially after RRR was released amid much fanfare in Japan recently. However, neither Rajamouli nor Babu officially announced anything about the movie being a pan-world release. Let's wait for the makers' confirmation.

'James Bond' or 'Indiana Jones' style film with Indian roots

While the makers have not yet revealed the title, cast and crew, or any other details about the film, Rajamouli spoke about the much-anticipated project a few months ago. "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure," he had said. "It's going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots," Rajamouli had added.

Here's what Babu said about the movie

Babu, on the other hand, earlier said it was a dream come true for him to work alongside the Baahubali filmmaker. He had said, "It's too early to speak about the film, but it's a dream come true... Rajamouli sir and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it's finally happening. I am really excited about the film."