Entertainment

'KGF' action director duo Anbu-Arivu joins Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Eagle'

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 07, 2022, 09:55 pm 2 min read

Makers of Jagan Shakti directorial 'Eagle' have roped in KGF action director duo Anbu-Arivu

The makers of the Jagan Shakti directorial Eagle, starring Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan, have roped in KGF fame action director duo Anbu-Arivu, as per Pinkvilla. Touted to be a big-budget action entertainer, it went on floors on Tuesday. Fans are excited about this new combination of lead actors, and now with adept action directors aboard, the expectations from the film are sky-high.

Why does this story matter?

Shroff has become synonymous with the word "action" these days. The Heropanti actor has carved his own niche in the genre, and fans love his slick moves.

KGF, on the other hand, is a very successful period-action film franchise with a pan-India appeal. Anbu-Arivu's action sequences are a visual spectacle, and to witness them in a high-budget Hindi film with be worth the wait.

Anbu-Arivu's action-packed schedule for Shroff

A source revealed to Pinkvilla that Anbu and Arivu have designed an action-packed schedule for Shroff. They added that even though Shroff knows the action genre well, this film will have a different form of action. The source stated, "Team Eagle is looking to explore a different form of action in this one. Anbu [and] Arivu have designed some spectacular set pieces for Eagle."

All we know about the film

Sara Ali Khan will reportedly join the shoot soon. As per the source, both lead actors will feature in some larger-than-life action sequences, and the film is set against the backdrop of science fiction. The makers are yet to finalize the film's antagonist, while the source also added, "The script also warrants another female lead, and the conversations are in progress at the moment."

Makers excited about collaborating with Anbu-Arivu

The source said the film's producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Jagan Shakti are excited to work with Anbu-Arivu as the duo has worked on blockbusters like Kaithi, KGF films, and Vikram and has biggies like RC15 and Salaar in the pipeline. Meanwhile, after wrapping Eagle's first schedule, Shroff will shoot Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which co-stars Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran.