'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay Kumar welcomes Prithviraj Sukumaran aboard

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 07, 2022, 08:41 pm 2 min read

Akshay Kumar welcomes Prithviraj Sukumaran aboard 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to announce the news of acclaimed Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran joining his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie, co-starring Tiger Shroff, is an action-packed entertainer and fans have been excited ever since its announcement. Interestingly, both Kumar and Shroff are the poster boys of the action genre in their respective generations.

Why does this story matter?

The names Kumar and Tiger Shroff are synonymous with action films. The former is a veteran superstar, whereas the latter is on his way to becoming one.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has delivered films like Gunday, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, also knows the genre quite well.

And now the addition of Sukumaran to the project makes it a stellar cast.

All we know about the film

Earlier, a source associated with the film told Pinkvilla that its script was finalized and shooting locations were also selected. The source had said, "The film will go on floors in Mumbai, but will also be shot at many locations abroad, including Scotland, the Austrian Alps, Saudi Arabia, and London." So, the action-packed entertainer seems to be a promising venture.

Hollywood stunt coordinator to design action

Pinkvilla earlier also reported the makers were in talks with Hollywood stunt coordinator Paul Jennings to design the action for this film. Jennings has worked on Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, Game of Thrones, Edward Zwick's Blood Diamond, and many more acclaimed projects. Fans are bracing themselves for the visual spectacle, which will be delivered through this "West meets East" formula.

Makers' take on Sukumaran

Kumar shared a poster featuring Sukumaran on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, @therealprithvi." With his casting, the film now has a pan-Indian appeal. Producer Jackky Bhagnani also expressed his excitement and said that Sukumaran as antagonist "adds an extra thrill to the film." Calling Sukumaran a "powerhouse performer," Zafar said he looks forward to working with him.