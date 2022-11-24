Entertainment

Looking at 5 of Vikram Gokhale's most famous Bollywood films

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 24, 2022, 11:46 am 2 min read

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's heath condition remains critical (Photo credit: Flickr/ilovebolly)

Veteran Hindi and Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale (82) is on life support, said his daughter, reportedly. Refuting his death rumors, an ANI report quoting his daughter said that Gokhale's condition continues to remain critical while he is undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. Gokhale debuted with Amitabh Bachchan-starred Parwana. Here are five of his most popular Bollywood films.

'Khuda Gawah'

Starring Bachchan and Sridevi in the lead roles, Gokhale played an important role in the film which was released in the year 1992. Gokhale played the character of Jailor Ranveer Singh Sethi. It also featured actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Danny Denzongpa, among others. Khuda Gawah was helmed by Mukul S Anand. The film was backed by Manoj Desai.

'Agneepath'

Gokhale's best films have been those with Bachchan. Another important film of his career is Agneepath which starred Bachchan in the lead role. A cult movie, Agneepath was released in the year 1990. This Mukul S Anand film saw Gokhale essaying the role of police commissioner MS Gaitonde. The film also featured actors Denzongpa, Mithun Chakraborty, and Neelam Kothari, among others.

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

One of the most remembered films of Gokhale's career is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Starring actors Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, Gokhale was seen essaying the role of Rai Bachchan's father. The romantic musical film went on to become one of the best films of Bhansali's career.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Although Gokhale was seen in a short role, his character held a lot of importance in the film. Starring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiny Ahuja, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Ameesha Patel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa saw Gokhale playing Kumar's guru in the movie. It was released in 2007, while its sequel was released in April, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

'Mission Mangal'

Gokhale has mostly been seen in the roles of a supporting actor. However, all the roles scripted for him have been very strong in character. One such role was of Kumar's boss in Mission Mangal which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, among others. Directed by Jagan Shakti, Kumar and Gokhale once again collaborated on this film based on India's space mission to Mars.