Kamal Haasan hospitalized in Chennai; to be discharged today

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 24, 2022, 11:03 am 2 min read

We pray for his speedy recovery

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan was admitted to a Chennai-based hospital on Wednesday evening. According to reports, he was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Center for a regular check-up. However, some reports suggest that he was admitted to the hospital after he fell sick, and he would be discharged on Thursday. The hospital, however, has not released any official statement. Read on for more.

Haasan developed fever and had uneasiness

According to a report by India Today, Haasan suffered from mild fever and had uneasiness following which he was taken to the hospital. As soon as he returned to Chennai from Hyderabad, he developed a fever, per the report. Even though he will be discharged on Thursday, reports suggest the doctors have advised him to be on complete rest for a couple of days.

Haasan was in Hyderabad where he met K Vishwanath

Before coming to Chennai, Haasan was in Hyderabad for work commitments. He also met the legendary director and his mentor K Vishwanath in Hyderabad. Photos and videos of the two surfaced online and they instantly went viral. It is expected that the actor will shortly release a statement about his health status. We hope that he recovers and gets back on his feet soon.

Will Haasan host 'Bigg Boss Tamil 6' this weekend?

Haasan has been hosting the sixth season of the Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss. While he has been advised to take a rest for a couple of days, the hosting duties may be temporarily taken over by someone else. In the past, Ramya Krishnan replaced him as the host briefly when Haasan contracted COVID-19. Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Silambarasan TR.

Upcoming movies of Haasan

Last seen in the blockbuster Vikram, Haasan recently announced his next with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Tentatively titled KH 234, the film's shooting is expected to be started once Haasan finishes the production work of Indian 2 with Shankar. He also has a movie with acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith. Indian 2 co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and Kajal Aggarwal to name a few.