Box office: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' continues worldwide rampage

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 24, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' was released on October 13

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's Pakistani magnum opus The Legend of Maula Jatt has been setting the worldwide box office on fire ever since its release. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the period drama touched Rs. 200cr at the worldwide box office. A remake of Maula Jatt (1979), the film minted Rs. 80cr at the domestic market and Rs. 120cr from the global box office.

Why does this story matter?

Been in the making for about a decade, The Legend of Maula Jatt's first look was dropped back in 2018.

Its release was delayed mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.

According to reports, it's the most expensive Pakistani film by far.

So, it has been making the headlines ever since its release date was announced and the makers started the promotions.

Longest-running Pakistani film so far

Besides the Rs. 200cr feat, The Legend of Maula Jatt is also the longest-running Pakistani film ever. Released on October 13, it has been running in cinema halls for more than a month. And given the massive welcome that it is receiving, one can expect the film to churn in more money at the box office as it shows no signs of slowing down.

Makers announced the news on social media

Announcing the latest feat, the makers shared a poster on Instagram. They wrote, "Smashing all records, the global super-hit The Legend of Maula Jatt sets a new mega milestone for the Pakistani cinema with +200 Crore! #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt is screening in cinemas worldwide, book your tickets today!" An uncut version of the movie will be released in the theaters of the UK on December 2.

Know more about the film and its plot

The Legend of Maula Jatt revolves around the central character Maula Jatt (Fawad), who is a fierce warrior. After some disturbing past, Jatt takes a vow to bring down his enemy camp led by Noori Natt (Hamza Ali Abbasi). To recall, Fawad and Mahira have shared the screen space in the Pakistani TV show Humsafar and have also separately starred in some Indian films.