Twitter review: What are viewers saying about 'Double XL,' 'Mili'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 04, 2022, 02:34 pm 2 min read

It is an important day for Bollywood as three highly-awaited movies were released on Friday namely Double XL, Mili, and Phone Bhoot. On its opening day, fans are flooding Twitter with their reviews for the movies. Let us take a look at what the audience has to say about Double XL and Mili. Some have liked the women-fronted dramas, while others were left unimpressed.

The magnum opus Brahmastra broke the failure streak that Bollywood was on.

However, films that came after the mega-budgeter did not make a mark at the box office.

In order to keep the audience encouraged to go to the cinema halls, it is important for the new films to perform well.

And audience's word-of-mouth reviews play a major role in film collections.

#1 Fans praised Mahat Raghavendra's performance in 'Double XL'

Double XL starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles is receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The film is being lauded for boldly talking about issues faced by plus-sized women, but some were not really satisfied. However, it looks like Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra, who has made his Bollywood debut, has won hearts with his performance in the film.

#DoubleXL a poor excecution on a sensible topic which pivots mainly away from the straight forward matter of the movie, this movie was rejected by the otts intially because of this in my opinion a aimless screenplay overall is a big let down for the movie as a whole

1/5⭐ pic.twitter.com/XhGxi3ZvTX — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) November 4, 2022

#2 'Mili' is mostly receiving positive reviews

Mili has received more love from the audience than Double XL. It is being said that lead actor Janhvi Kapoor has delivered one of her finest performances. Fans have even been lauding the twist in the pre-interval block. On the other hand, critics have also heaped praise on the film, which is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

#MiliReview



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Mili works in all department. Screenplay and Script of the film is engaging. Direction is Brilliant. Mili is a film that shows the acting prowess of Janhvi Kapoor. One of the finest film of Janhvi Kapoor. — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) November 4, 2022

Besides the aforementioned actors, Double XL stars cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in a cameo role. The Satramm Ramani directorial also stars Sinha's rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a brief role. Mili is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, who also directed the original. The survival drama is based on the true story of a woman who got trapped in a freezer room.