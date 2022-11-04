Entertainment

Ranveer Singh, YRF's talent management agency break up: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 04, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

Ranveer Singh no longer with YRF's talent management (Photo credit: Twitter/@RanveerOfficial)

Ranveer Singh and YRF's talent management agency reportedly have parted ways after working for more than a decade. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor was launched by Aditya Chopra and he went on to become one of the most versatile actors this country has ever seen. An industry source told a portal that both YRF and Singh will continue to collaborate creatively in the future.

Context Why does this story matter?

Singh was spotted by casting director Shanoo Sharma and got a break in Maneesh Sharma's debut directorial Band Baaja Baaraat which was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Since then, the actor has been a part of both commercially and critically acclaimed films and has emerged as one of the defining actors of the last decade.

Quote Dynamic between two remains 'solid and precious as ever'

A source told Pinkvilla that YRF will always be Singh's home. They revealed how Chopra saw potential in him and Singh went on to become one of the biggest superstars. "He has been mentored, groomed, and shaped to become the icon that he is today. So, the relationship between the two is and will always be solid and precious as ever."

Information Future projects in Singh's artillery

On the work front, Singh will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus in December 2022. He is also working with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The fans got a few glimpses of the romantic comedy in Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Information Earlier, Parineeti Chopra parted ways with talent management agency, too

Parineeti Chopra recently parted ways with YRF's talent management agency as well. Per reports, there is no bad blood or animosity between them. Chopra was launched by YRF in Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl and went on to collaborate in many projects like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Meri Pyaari Bindu. Before becoming an actor she worked with YRF's marketing and public relations team.