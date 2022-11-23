Entertainment

Everything we know about Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut

Written by Divya Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 23, 2022, 03:06 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri will be marking her Bollywood debut soon

Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri is all set for her Bollywood debut. Daughter of Atul and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Agnihotri has reportedly started shooting for her debut project. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the shooting began after Khan and her parents felt that she was ready to set into the business. Here's everything we know about Agnihotri's film debut.

Agnihotri's debut will be helmed by 'Jamtara' director

Agnihotri will be marking her Bollywood debut with National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi, famously known for directing Budhia Singh: Born to Run. Padhi has also directed the popular Netflix web series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega which gained critical appreciation. As per reports, instead of a glamorous character, Agnihotri has picked an off-beat topic for her debut in the Hindi film industry.

Agnihotri will feature alongside an ensemble cast

The untitled debut of Agnihotri will be backed by Khan, Atul and Alvira, and Nikhil Namit. She will be seen alongside an ensemble cast. While not many details have been revealed yet, an old ET report quoted Padhi saying, "We will announce the film after the rest of the cast is locked in. That is when we'll be ready to go on [the] floor."

Agnihotri received training from late choreographer Saroj Khan

Agnihotri underwent dance lessons to prepare for her movie debut, even training under the late choreographer, Saroj Khan. When Khan died in July 2020, Agnihotri shared a picture on Instagram with the dance maestro, recalling an episode when she told Khan how she could not do justice to Khan's choreography and didn't feel confident. To this, Khan had assured her, "Anybody can be confident."

Check out Agnihotri's tribute post here

Several other star kids are looking forward to Bollywood debuts

Agnihotri is being launched under Salman Khan Productions. Meanwhile, there are other star kids who are also set for their Bollywood debuts. While Zoya Akhtar will be launching Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Karan Johar will reportedly be launching Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as an actor soon.