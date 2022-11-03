Entertainment

Tara Sutaria begins shooting for her next film 'Apurva'

Tara Sutaria begins shooting for her next film 'Apurva'

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 03, 2022, 04:30 pm 2 min read

Tara Sutaria will next be seen headlining 'Apurva'

One of the rising actors of Bollywood, Tara Sutaria has started shooting for her next! On Wednesday, she shared a photo on her Instagram account and announced that her film Apurva has gone on floors. Touted to be an edge-of-the-seat, nail-biting thriller, the movie is being directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and bankrolled by noted producer Murad Khetani. The release date is still awaited.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sutaria stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, where she was seen alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff.

Since, she has starred in Heropanti 2, Tadap, Marjaavaan, and the recently released Ek Villain Returns.

Though Ek Villain Returns was an average affair critically, Sutaria earned accolades for her improving grip on the craft.

Notably, Apurva is her first "solo venture."

Post Fans wished Sutaria the best for 'Apurva'

Sutaria took to Instagram to share the exciting update and shared a photo from the streets of Jaisalmer. She wrote, "And so it begins...this wild ride to play Apurva." Several colleagues and fans took to the comments section to wish her the best, and said that they "can't wait for the film." Some others appreciated her "toned abs" and "inspiring physical fitness," too.

Instagram Post Here's what the 'Heropanti 2' actor posted

Instagram post A post shared by tarasutaria on November 3, 2022 at 3:32 pm IST

Information Movie 'will keep you hooked till the end'

According to a Peeping Moon report, Apurva's narrative might be similar to Anushka Sharma starrer NH 10, which was a scathing commentary on honor killings prevalent in India, particularly, Haryana. While announcing the film in July, the actor-singer shared two photos with the makers and wrote, "Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-racking tale that keeps you hooked till end."

Quote Intelligence, wit, and courage describe the titular character

Talking about the first female-led film of her career, Sutaria earlier told the media, "I couldn't have asked for a better script and as a young woman, it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva." She further described the character as "a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable" and "whose intelligence, wit, and courage [is why] she survives all odds."