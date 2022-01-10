Tara Sutaria signs first solo venture, set to be thriller

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 10, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

Tara Sutaria will soon get to shoulder movie on her own

Budding Bollywood star Tara Sutaria is on the rise. As per reports, the Student of the Year 2 actress has signed her first solo lead movie, which will be a thriller. Entirely set around her character, the upcoming film will allow Sutaria to show her ability to carry a project solely. She had recently greeted viewers in Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut, Tadap.

Context Why does the story matter?

If this report stands true, it would be good news not only for Sutaria but also the film industry.

Recent years have seen actresses leading mainstream Hindi cinema (Kriti Sanon's Mimi or Sanya Malhotra-led Pagglait) become more common.

Gone are the days when we had to wait for Vidya Balan films to get well-rounded female characters.

Rakul Preet Singh is also coming with Chhatriwali.

Details Story to be survival saga, much like 'NH10': Report

According to a PeepingMoon report, the untitled project will be backed by producer Murad Khetani's banner Cine1 Studios that previously bankrolled films like superhit Kabir Singh. Coming to the plot, the film will be a survival saga, much to the tune of Anushka Sharma's NH10. Thus, it will not only have suspense-filled thrilling moments but also immense scope for Sutaria to display her range.

Information Nikhil Bhat of 'Brij Mohan Amar Rahe!'-fame is directing it

While information about the cast or the production schedule is yet to be detailed, the report added Nikhil Bhat has been roped in as the director. He has previously co-written and directed the Netflix crime comedy film, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe! Although official confirmation isn't here, Sutaria had previously told a portal she was going to make an announcement about a new project soon.

Last release Sutaria received appreciation for her performance in 'Tadap'

Coming to the actress's acting graph, the 26-year-old has played leads in movies but the roles have often lacked depth or meat when compared to her male co-star. Her performance in the most recent release Tadap was appreciated. "Sutaria surprises with her performance and shows her dedication toward her craft in this role," we wrote in our review of the Milan Luthria directorial.