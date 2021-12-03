Entertainment 'Tadap' review: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's romance is toxic but gripping

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 03, 2021, 03:03 pm

The chemistry between Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria speaks volumes on screen

Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, and Kumud Mishra starrer Tadap released today. The romantic-action film is full of twists and turns but trust me, Shetty could not have asked for a better debut. The film has a blend of all the elements, like sorrow, thrill, action, and intrigue. It can be a dramatic love/suspense saga to watch this weekend. Here's our review.

Plot It is more than a love story between two people

The story is based out of Mussoorie, where Ishana (Shetty) falls in love with London return Ramisa (Sutaria), a daughter of resident MLA Damodar (Mishra). They plan to get married, but life takes an unexpected turn. It is not just a love story of people belonging to two different classes. It has more disturbing elements packaged to shock you. Not giving a spoiler here.

Performances Shetty, Sutaria shine in their high intensity characters

As a macho hot-headed youngster, Shetty makes an interesting debut. Sutaria surprises with her performance and shows her dedication toward her craft in this role. The other two pillars of the film, Shukla and Mishra, have also done justice to their characters. You can say the casting is the USP of this flick. Gripping music and cinematography are the stars behind the camera.

Minuses Story loses its focus but gets on track after interval

The film picks up its pace during the second half. Somehow, the story does not get clear till the interval. The screenplay and dialogues by Rajat Arora could have been better. They sound too heavy on emotions. It could have been much better had the editing was sharp and crisp. And, the bloodshed, kicks, fight sequences, and violence are too much to take.

Verdict The film will grab your attention, but in parts

Tadap is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 based on the life of Siva. The Milan Luthria-directorial makes the leads shine on screen as well as shocks you with surprising scenarios. Verdict: 3 stars (purely on the basis of performances of the cast). Next week, Code Name Abdul, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Velle are releasing. Which one will you pick?