'Tumse bhi zyada' review: The 'Tadap' pair sizzles on screen

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 02, 2021, 05:04 pm

'Tadap' makers dropped the first song today. Heard it yet?

The release of Tadap is just a month away and before that, its makers dropped the film's first song today. Titled Tumse bhi zyada, the soothing yet catchy number is 2:10 minutes long and its video features the lead pair of the film, Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty. The locales used in the video are picturesque and grab your attention immediately. Here's our review.

Song

This Arijit Singh number will stay in your head

Sung by Arijit Singh, the tune has a catchy beat and a steady tempo. If you listen to it once, the hook line will get stuck in your mind. The guitar in the background adds to the emotions of the song. The composition by Pritam is mesmerizing, while hardcore romantics would be able to relate to the crafty words penned down by Irshad Kamil.

Video

Passion and intimacy are the USP of this song

Talking about the video, debutant Shetty and Sutaria share a lot of intimate moments in the song. The clip starts with them on a bike and ends with a devastated look on Shetty's face. It seems like they get separated in the film and the song explores all possible emotions. The shooting spots and action sequences add to the intensity of the track.

Observation

The track gives you serious 'Bulleya' vibes

Saurabh Shukla's voiceover saying how the human heart fights with thousands but gets defeated by just one provides the perfect culmination to this track. Scenes of a battered Shetty chained up and a saree-clad Sutaria, tied to a bed, trying to free herself play toward the end, raising curiosity around the film perfectly. Despite the song giving you serious Bulleya vibes, it moves you.

Twitter Post

Listen to the song now

Conclusion

The track adds to the hype around the film

Verdict: Both the song and video get 3.5 stars out of 5. Tadap hits the cinema halls on December 3. The film is a remake of the popular 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. The action drama has mostly been shot in Mumbai and the beautiful Mussoorie. Hope the Milan Luthria-directorial is able to meet the high expectations.