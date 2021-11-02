'Pakaliravukal' review: 'Kurup's first single gives old school romance vibes

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 02, 2021, 03:13 pm

There's no doubt that Dulquer Salmaan is among the rising stars of Malayalam cinema. Son of South superstar Mammootty, he has a highly anticipated release coming up - Kurup, which is slated for a November 12 premiere. Ahead of that, makers have unveiled the first single Pakaliravukal. Touted to be a romantic number, the track is nearly four minutes long. Here's our review.

Details

The track is soothing to your ears

In the song, Salmaan is paired with Sobhita Dhulipala of Made in Heaven fame. The track comes across as a mellifluous number with vocals by Neha Nair, lyrics by Anwar Ali and music by Sushin Shyam. Set in Mumbai, the associated music video starts with a coy Dhulipala and a charming Salmaan sharing some old school romance vibes. The retro feel makes a mark.

Review

Salmaan is charming as usual, Dhulipala is coy

We can see the pair sharing a crackling chemistry. The alluring melody makes sure that we will stay plugged and it's quite hard to get enough of it. At the 1:34-minute spot, when Salmaan, sitting on his bike, shifts the hand of his woman from his shoulder to across his stomach, we understand their romance has bloomed and crossed the first step successfully.

Quote

This is the actor's 'favorite track,' and we understand why

The 35-year-old, who will be essaying the role of underworld don, Sukumara Kurup, in the film also makes an appearance as a police constable and Dhulipala is a nurse. By the time the video is halfway done, their bonding has solidified. While sharing the video/song, Salmaan had said, "This is my favorite track and something I feel is an instant classic," and we agree!

Verdict

Visuals appealing, the camera work is top-notch in the song

The stunning visuals hint that the cinematography will be top-notch. Our verdict: Visuals get 4, while the song sets 4.5. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film will have Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, and Bharath in pivotal roles. Kurup has been bankrolled by Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments. Nimish Ravi cranks the camera, while Vivek Harshan takes care of the edits.