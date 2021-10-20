Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kurup' to hit the big screens in November?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 20, 2021, 05:08 pm

Dulquer Salmaan will soon appear as Kerala's most-wanted criminal in 'Kurup'

Last month, some reports had suggested that Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup might go the OTT way. But a recent update seems to reject that claim. The biographical crime drama might be hitting the big screens in November during Diwali. However, an official update is awaited. The film was supposed to be released last year, but it was delayed multiple times due to the lockdown.

Details

'Kurup' is one of Mollywood's biggest theatrical releases post pandemic

It is expected that the makers will soon announce the release date officially. For Kurup, Salmaan is joining hands with director Srinath Rajendran for the second time. In 2012, the duo delivered a revenge drama titled Second Show with Gauthami Nair as the leading lady. It turned out to be a hit. Kurup is being poised as one of Mollywood's biggest releases post pandemic.

Quote

No Prithviraj Sukumaran cameo in the film, says the lead

Earlier, it was rumored that Kurup will have Prithviraj Sukumaran in an extended cameo role. However, Salmaan dismissed the same and issued a clarification. "Right now whatever is being spread is not true and I would sincerely request you to stop propagating this information. It isn't fair to the fans of our stars to have expectations and for us to disappoint them," he wrote.

History

'Kurup' is the story of a notorious criminal in Kerala

Apart from Salmaan, the film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shivajith Padmanabhan, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. Salmaan has bankrolled the project under his home banner Wayfarer Films. The OK Kanmani actor will be seen playing the real-life don Sukumara Kurup, who was Kerala's most wanted criminal. Earlier, posters of the film had revealed his intense look as the character.

What's next

Here are the upcoming movies of Salmaan after this

Apart from this film, Salmaan has many highly anticipated projects in his kitty, in various languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Some of his most awaited ventures include Salute, where he will be seen as a cop. King of Kotha, Othiram Kadakam, Hey Sinamika in Tamil and a yet-to-be-titled film in Telugu are next in his pipeline. He recently bagged R Balki's Chup.