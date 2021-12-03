Entertainment All about People's Choice Awards before its December 7 premiere

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 02:36 pm

Kenan Thompson to host 47th People's Choice Awards

The 47th People's Choice Awards is all set to dazzle us on December 7 (7:30-9:30 am IST on December 8). To be held at Barker Hangar, California, the event will be hosted by noted comedian Kenan Thompson. Before its broadcast on NBC and E!, here's all you need to know about this year's award show, the first ceremony of which was held in 1975.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Winners of People's Choice Awards are decided by the general public, so common masses remain excited about it. As far as Indians are concerned, Priyanka Chopra was the first one to grab a trophy for Quantico. In fact, she was the first South Asian actress to achieve this feat. This year the only Asian representation comes from the South Korean sensation, BTS.

Information Christina Aguilera will get inaugural Music Icon award

Latest reports say Christina Aguilera will be given the Music Icon award. To note, this is the inaugural trophy in this category. The pop star will also perform at the next week's program. Can't Get Enough maker Becky G, who is a part of Aguilera's single Pa' Mis Muchachas, will present her the award. "We cannot wait to celebrate her," said Jen Neal, NBC.

Fact Kim Kardashian will be given the Fashion Icon Award

Apart from that, reports also suggest that TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian will be given the Fashion Icon Award, a recognition fit for the popular image she has. The "keen fashion sense, unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade" are the reasons why the 41-year-old Skims founder is being honored.

Details Nominations: Justin Bieber, 'F9,' 'This is Us' lead respective lists

As for nominations, Justin Bieber is leading the music side. The star has clinched a solid 10 nominations. Among films, F9: The Fast Saga, the first-ever F&F movie to venture into space (!), got eight nods, including Movie of 2021 and individual nominations for Vin Diesel, John Cena, and Charlize Theron. Meanwhile, This Is Us sits at six taps in the TV department.