Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood rom-com 'Love Again' gets new release date

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 03, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

PeeCee's next Hollywood project has an update

Looks like Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hollywood project, Love Again, opposite Outlander actor Sam Heughan is back on track after a few months of silence. Previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me, the James C Strouse film was supposed to come out on February 10, 2023. But now, makers have announced a new release date, alongside the new title.

Originally titled Text for You, the romantic drama tells the story of two heartbroken individuals who get united by the magical voice of Canadian singer Celine Dion.

Dion's actual presence will certainly enhance the impact of the venture.

The film is based on the German film SMS fur Dich (2016), which was adapted from a 2009 play of the same name.

Announcement Film will see theatrical release worldwide

Taking to her Instagram handle, PeeCee announced the new release date of May 12, 2023, on Thursday. "#LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters worldwide on May 12th! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love @celinedion. I'm so proud that our movie will feature new music from the wonder herself!" she wrote. Per her post, the film will feature new music from Dion.

Twitter Post

It’s a date!!💕

I’m starring alongside the beautiful @PriyankaChopra and the brilliant @CelineDion in the romantic comedy #LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12…

featuring new music from Celine Dion!?!?

— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) November 2, 2022

Information Sony Pictures is backing the romantic comedy venture

Chopra's post debuted two new pictures from the film, featuring Chopra and Heughan enjoying a date in one, and Heughan conversing with Dion in another. Both Heughan and Dion shared the images on their social media accounts. Other members of the cast include actors Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Steve Oram, Sofia Barclay, and Celia Imrie. Sony Pictures is backing the romantic comedy venture.

Update Meanwhile, 'Desi Girl' is in India right now

Love Again has been produced by Thunder Road Pictures, 3000 Pictures, and Screen Gems. Dion has served as the film's executive producer, along with Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin, and Jonathan Furhman. Meanwhile, Chopra returned to India after three years recently. She has been trending online ever since with fans speculating which Indian project the busy bee will take up during her stay.