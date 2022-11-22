Entertainment

'Freddy' to 'Shehzada,' 6 upcoming films of Kartik Aaryan

On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, a look at his upcoming films

The year 2022 has been extra special for Kartik Aaryan. From the humongous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to bagging half a dozen films, Aaryan has become one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. As Aaryan turned a year older on Tuesday, here is a look at his six upcoming films, including Freddy which will release early next month.

#1 'Freddy'

In October, Aaryan shared the first look of his upcoming film, Freddy. The film, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, is directed by Shashank Ghosh, and also features Alaya F. The intriguing poster showed Aaryan holding a set of dentures in his bloody hands. Backed by Balaji Films and Northern Lights, Freddy will hit the small screens on December 2.

#2 'Shehzada'

Aaryan is all set to reunite with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon in Shehzada. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The action-drama is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and is presently in its post-production stage. Shehzada is expected to hit the cinema halls on February 10, 2023.

#3 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Aaryan and Kiara Advani will once again be sharing the screen space in Sameer Vidwans-directorial, Satyaprem Ki Katha. A musical drama, the film is being made under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala's production house. The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, however, it was later changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha, owing to controversies.

#4 'Aashiqui 3'

Aaryan has also been signed for the Aashiqui franchise. While the original film was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt in 1990, its 2013 sequel was directed by Mohit Suri. Now, Anurag Basu will be directing Aashiqui 3 with Aaryan in the lead role. Though it is confirmed that Aaryan will be a part of the franchise, not many details have been revealed yet.

#5 'Hera Pheri 3'

A couple of weeks back, Paresh Rawal confirmed that Aaryan will be a part of Hera Pheri 3. At the same time, Akshay Kumar also opened up saying he will not be a part of the franchise. Soon, this rose to speculations about whether Aaryan has replaced Kumar. Later, Suniel Shetty said that was not the case and Aaryan had a completely different role.

#6 'Captain India'

Aaryan will be collaborating with filmmaker Hansal Mehta for his upcoming film Captain India. On July 23, Aaryan dropped the first look from the film which showed him all suited up in a pilot's uniform. It is expected that the film may get an end-of-2023 or early 2024 release; it is based on India's one of most successful rescue operations.