Entertainment

Rajinikanth's cult-classic 'Baba' arriving in theaters again; read details here

Rajinikanth's cult-classic 'Baba' arriving in theaters again; read details here

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 22, 2022, 11:30 am 2 min read

Rajinikanth's 'Baba' was released in 2002

In a piece of exciting news for Rajinikanth fans, his 2002 film Baba is set to be re-released in theaters after undergoing some digital enhancements. Directed by Suresh Krishna, the Tamil film was a supernatural action flick. The news is not official yet and it's not revealed if Rajinikanth's production banner will be associated with the re-release. Dive in to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Baba is one of the few Rajinikanth films, which failed to make a mark at the box office.

It neither impressed the fans of the superstar nor the critics.

Bankrolled by Rajinikanth's Lotus International banner, the film which was sold for Rs. 17cr to distributors yielded only Rs. 3cr. Following the film's failure, Rajinikanth repaid the distributors to help them combat the loss.

Coming back to the re-release, The Indian Express quoted a source as saying, "Every frame has been digitally enhanced with state-of-the-art color grading." The date of the re-release has not been announced yet. Baba revolves around a yogi, who is reborn to fulfill his destiny. Manisha Koirala plays the female lead. Goundamani, Delhi Ganesh, Sujatha, MN Nambiar, and Ashish Vidyarthi play supporting roles.

Twitter Post Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala also tweeted news

Did you know? Post 'Baba' failure, Rajinikanth took a three-year break

Rajinikanth has told on several occasions that Baba was close to his heart. Besides playing the lead role and bankrolling it, he wrote the story and screenplay of it. Following the failure of Baba, Rajinikanth took a hiatus from movies for three years. He then made a comeback to the big screens with the horror comedy movie, Chandramukhi co-starring Jyotika.

Update Rajinikanth will be next seen in 'Jailer'

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be next seen in the action-drama Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Jailer has music by Anirudh Ravichander. His co-stars in the film are Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan, to name a few. Reportedly, Tamannaah Bhatia will also play an important role in the film. Jailer is expected to be released in April 2023.