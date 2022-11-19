Entertainment

'Jailer': All you need to know about the Rajinikanth starrer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 19, 2022, 07:45 pm 2 min read

'Jailer' marks the 169th film starring Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth will be next seen in the Kollywood mega-budgeter Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. On Friday, the makers shared a glimpse video of the movie, showing a few silhouette shots of the superstar. And it was enough to Rajinify the fans! As the film's release is almost nearing, let's know more about the actioner and the recently released glimpse video.

Context Why does this story matter?

For both Rajinikanth and Dilipkumar, Jailer is an important movie.

Rajinikanth received massive criticism for his previous film Annaatthe, while his project before that, titled Darbar, also failed to make a mark at the box office.

On the other hand, Dilipkumar's previous outing, Beast starring Vijay, received negative reviews as well.

So, Jailer needs to be a game-changer for Rajini as well as Dilipkumar.

Video What does the glimpse video show?

The glimpse video features electrifying background music by Anirudh Ravichander, who has delivered some superhit numbers for Rajinikanth's past films like Darbar and Petta. The visuals show Rajinikanth on the sets of the movie, interacting with Dilipkumar and others. While we don't get to see his full image in the short video clip, one can see that he oozes swag, to say the least.

Cast Meet the cast members of 'Jailer'

Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan, who earlier collaborated with Rajinikanth on Padaiyappa, will reunite with him by playing an important role in the upcoming film. Though the makers have not yet officially announced the rest of the cast, it is reported that Tamannaah Bhatia might play a key role in the film. Actors Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi will be seen playing supporting roles.

Though the makers have not yet officially announced anything, it is expected that Jailer will be released in April 2023 as a Tamil New Year special. Sun Pictures, which bankrolled Rajinikanth's previous films like Annaatthe and Petta, is financially backing Jailer, too. In August, the makers dropped the first look poster of Rajinikanth from the film, which sent the fans into a frenzy.