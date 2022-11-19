Entertainment

Confirmed! John Abraham to star in Abhishek Sharma's 'Parlok'

Abhishek Sharma's latest release 'Ram Setu' performed decently at the box office

Abhishek Sharma is set to direct his next venture starring John Abraham and the title of the film is Parlok, as told to Pinkvilla. This will be the duo's second collaboration, the first one being Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran in 2018. Sharma's latest release Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar did decently at the box office.

Post-pandemic, Hindi films have not performed well at the box office. The ones which were successful and widely accepted had a few common themes— pan-Indian action-thriller and horror-comedy.

In the recent past, Abraham has found comfort in these action thrillers and has emerged to be a successful action hero too. Hence, collaborating with Sharma will make the fans eager.

Sharma revealed that Parlok will be a heavy VFX sci-fi film. He also said that Abraham has liked the story of the film. He said that he will be foraying into something new. He further added, "As an industry, we are now seeing films which are heavy on visual effects and now, it would be our turn to try something new."

The Zoya Factor director said that the film is still in the pre-production stage, and they are working on several topics. He said that Abraham will produce and act in the film, whereas the film will be written and directed by him. He further said that the film will go on floors once they are ready with all the resources.

Sharma has earlier directed the Tere Bin Laden franchise and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Abraham on the other hand has Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone releasing in January 2023. He also has Tariq opposite Rukmini Maitra and Tehran opposite Manushi Chillar in the pipeline. It seems that the Dhoom actor is all decked up for 2023!