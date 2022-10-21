Entertainment

'Ram Setu' becomes 'piracy-proof': HC cracks down on 23 websites

'Ram Setu' becomes 'piracy-proof': HC cracks down on 23 websites

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 21, 2022, 12:41 pm 2 min read

'Ram Setu' will release on October 25

Ahead of the release of Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, the Delhi High Court has come down heavily on piracy websites. Responding to the producer's copyright infringement suit, the court has reportedly restrained 23 "rogue" websites from "illegally distributing, streaming, hosting retransmitting, exhibiting and downloading" the film. The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and will premiere theatrically on October 25.

Context Why does this story matter?

The menace of piracy is rotting the film industry, and numerous mainstream movies find their way to illegal websites merely a day or two after release, which puts a dent in the makers' pockets.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G is a recent victim.

Earlier in September, the Delhi High Court had taken similar measures to shield Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva from falling prey to piracy.

Action 'Piracy will impact the makers monetarily,' said High Court

To protect the film from piracy, single-bench judge Justice Jyoti Singh passed the order and stated the reasons behind it. "The producer had made a significant investment in the movie and it would severely impact their interest monetarily if the rogue websites are allowed to host the same," the order reportedly said. Hopefully, the order will stop the illegal streaming of Ram Setu.

Order Court asked government to block the websites

In addition to passing the aforementioned order, the court also directed the government to take necessary, timely measures to curb the widespread menace. Reportedly, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have been ordered to issue notifications to multiple Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to the rogue websites that facilitate and promote piracy.

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Ram Setu'

Apart from the aforementioned actors, veteran actor Nassar and Telugu superstar Satyadev will be seen in pivotal roles in the drama. This film would mark the latter's debut in Bollywood. Sharma has co-produced the action-adventure drama under his label Cape Of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. Aseem Mishra (Ek Tha Tiger) is the director of photography.