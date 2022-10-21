Entertainment

Taylor Swift breaks the internet with her new album 'Midnights'

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 21, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

Taylor Swift has released her brand new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift has come bearing gifts for her fans across the globe with the release of her new album Midnights. This is her 10th studio album. Swift, who is known for writing deeply introspective and scathing lyrics, seems to have done it once again with Midnights. She has described it as "a collection of music written in the middle of the night." Here's more.

Songs These are the songs featured in the album

The album has 13 songs spread over 44 minutes, with one guest song (Snow On The Beach) by Lana Del Rey. The songs are titled Lavendar Haze, Maroon, Anti-Hero, Snow On The Beach, You're on Your Own, Kid, Midnight Rain, Question...?, Vigilante Sh*t, Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Karma, Sweet Nothing, and Mastermind. Out of these, netizens seem to have liked Midnight Rain and Labyrinth the most.

Twitter Post 'Enchanted' singer also provided glimpse at some music videos

Here’s the teaser trailer for the videos I’ve made for Midnights 🌌 Thank you @amazonmusic for premiering this, the first video for Anti-Hero will be out tomorrow at 8am ET. And Midnights will be here SO SOON!!!https://t.co/jjqUNkpPke pic.twitter.com/xzmqXa5Cqy — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

Inspiration 'Midnights is a wild ride of an album,' said Swift

In a series of tweets, Swift shed light on what went behind the making of Midnights. She wrote, "Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows, and ebbs and flows." She continued, "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic, or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now." She also called it "a wild ride of an album."

Twitter Post Check out the tweets here

Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff. He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER…https://t.co/jjqUNkGSme pic.twitter.com/v7LboJJ9Ik — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

Reactions Naturally, fans went gaga over the album!

Within a few hours of the album's release, #TaylorSwift began trending on Twitter, with Swifties (her fans) thanking their icon. One fan wrote, "All the new songs are masterpieces. How do I choose my favorite?" Another fan tweeted, "Obsessed with Taylor starting Question...? off with "good girl sad boy" and then proceeding to describe the experience of kissing Karlie Kloss at a concert."

In early critics' reviews, the album is being hailed as "a personal, emotionally potent late-night check-in" and "a focused, personal project with razor-sharp songwriting." Another critic has termed the album as "Swift's darkest, most self-reflective work to date which oscillates between love and revenge as she self-interrogates in the darkness on Midnights." The album currently has a score of 98 on Metacritic.