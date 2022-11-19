Entertainment

'Aditya 369' to get a sequel, confirms Nandamuri Balakrishna

Balakrishna revealed that he will direct the sequel of 'Aditya 369'

In what looks like an exciting piece of news to the fans of Tollywood, Nandamuri Balakrishna's 1991 blockbuster film Aditya 369, might get its long-pending sequel soon. Speaking at an event, Balakrishna opened up about the film and a possible sequel that may be in the making. He added that he may even direct the movie. Here's more about it.

The 1991 film was a blockbuster and it has cult-like followers in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Considered as one of Balakrishna's best performances, it was also one of the highest-grossing films of Balakrishna. Fans have been waiting for its sequel for a long time. Now that we have an update about it, it has made the headlines.

Speaking about the sequel, Balakrishna said, "I too wanted to direct, but my film Narthanasala got shelved. Due to some reasons, I didn't make another attempt to direct a film. However, I'm planning to do Aditya 999 next year." The update was made by Balakrishna when he took part in the trailer launch event of Vishwak Sen's upcoming venture Das Ka Dhamki.

Aditya 369 is a sci-fi drama based on time travel. Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Balakrishna and Mohini played the lead roles, while Amrish Puri, Tinnu Anand, and Suthivelu played key supporting roles. It was dubbed and released in Hindi and Tamil as Mission 369 and Apoorva Sakthi 369, respectively. It also bagged two Nandi Awards for Production Design and Costume Design.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is presently busy with the shooting of his next film with Malineni Gopichand. Tentatively titled NBK 107, the film features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. He also has another project tentatively titled NBK 108, which will be directed by F3 franchise's filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. More details about this upcoming movie are expected to be announced by the makers soon.