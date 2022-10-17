Entertainment

Varun Dhawan looks fiery and intense in 'Bhediya's first poster

Varun Dhawan looks fiery and intense in 'Bhediya's first poster

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 17, 2022, 11:18 am 2 min read

'Bhediya' will release in theaters on November 25

After a long wait, the first-look poster of Varun Dhawan's anxiously awaited Bhediya is finally out! The film will also receive its trailer on October 19 and is heading toward a theatrical release on November 25 in 2D and 3D. Directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, the upcoming Varun Dhawan starrer is the third film in Vijan's supernatural/horror universe after Stree and Roohi.

In his previous interviews, lead actor Dhawan has called the film "innovative" and "different" from what the audience has seen before.

Completely shot during the pandemic, it was reportedly completed in record time following a tight schedule and was originally slated to release in April.

Poster Dhawan's intense gaze lends gravitas to the poster

Bhediya's first-look poster presents Dhawan in a fiery avatar, quite literally, as a wolf's golden-red silhouette is placed against his backdrop. We also see Sanon, Banerjee, and Dobriyal in the background, looking as if they have stopped dead in their tracks after encountering something vicious and blood-curdling. A large moon looks over them from the background, a pertinent imagery when it comes to wolves.

Twitter Post Take a look at 'Bhediya's poster shared by Dhawan

Teaser Previously, makers provided a glimpse into 'Bhediya's world

On September 30, makers also unveiled a brief, expeditious teaser of Bhediya that hinted at human encroachment affecting wildlife. The clip featured an aerial shot of a dense forest and then panned at a wolf looking at a cottage in the middle of a forest. It didn't give anything away, but we are excited to see the visual treat that will hopefully define Bhediya.

Quote The film is 'a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery'

Kaushik had earlier said, "Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something special. It is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible." The VFX and special effects have been designed by Pratik Chaudhary, Shobhit Garg, and Adithya Kashyap, while Jishnu Bhattacharjee has handled the cinematography.