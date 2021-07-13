'Mimi' trailer: Expect another gem from Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi

The highly anticipated trailer of Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, has finally been released. The Laxman Utekar-directorial is set to take you on a journey of a surrogate mother, but it's "nothing like what you're expecting," meaning it's not a serious drama, but an out-and-out comedy. Having AR Rahman's music, the movie sure seems to be promising and extremely entertaining.

Description

What is the trailer about?

The trailer video begins with Tripathi telling Sanon about the beautiful relationship between a mother and a child. Following this, he tries to convince her to bear a child and explains what surrogacy means. Sanon says 'yes' as the abroad-based couple agrees to pay Rs 2 lakh for the service. But, they break the deal when Sanon is heavily pregnant, leading to emotional scenes.

Twitter Post

Sanon shared the trailer on social media

#Mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! 😉

Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family. #MimiTrailer out now: https://t.co/S9jZvejnfR

Releasing on 30th July on @JioCinema @NetflixIndia. #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting — Kriti MIMI Sanon (@kritisanon) July 13, 2021

High point

The director shows how surrogacy is still an unfamiliar term

With this film, Utekar would try to explain surrogacy to the viewers, while highlighting how this term is still unfamiliar to a large section of society. We get a glimpse of it in the trailer itself, when Sanon's parents kept asking, "who's the father?" As for performances, from the look of it, the Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi co-stars will charm us again.

Information

Both Tripathi and Sanon's performances are a delight to watch

While the movie deals with an important topic, the art of delivering it to the audience deserves applause. Tripathi's dialogues and expressions are going to make you laugh through and through, and Sanon's performance as the surrogate looks good, setting high expectations from the film.

Based on

Movie is inspired by a Marathi film, 'Mala Aai Vahhaychy!'

The film is based on Mala Aai Vahhaychy!, a Marathi flick. It revolves around a woman who comes to India looking for a surrogate. She finds one, but the child is born with a deformity, which makes her upset. The plot of this movie is whether she accepts the baby or not. Will Mimi deal with this plot only? Let's wait for the movie.

Movie Release

The social-comedy to premiere on Netflix and Jio Cinema

Mimi co-stars Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Sai Tamhankar, alongside Sanon and Tripathi. It is the Heropanti actress' first female-centric project, which is set to premiere on Netflix and Jio Cinema on July 30. Presented by Jio Cinema and Maddock Films, the social-comedy has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, who has worked with Sanon in Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala and the upcoming Bhediya.