Aanand L Rai-Vicky Kaushal joining hands for a romantic film?
Director Aanand L Rai is reportedly all set to join hands with actor Vicky Kaushal for a love story! Rai, who is known for making films that are deeply rooted in authentic, desi India, will once again set this story in "the heartland of the country." Currently, preparations are in full swing and the untitled film is expected to go on floors next year.
- Kaushal and Rai's professional association dates back a while since Kaushal was one of the lead actors in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan produced by Rai.
- However, Rai is yet to direct Kaushal in any project, so this development seems intriguing.
- The director-producer is also in dire need of a hit since his last three films: Zero, Atrangi Re, and Raksha Bandhan were critically panned.
"Aanand L Rai and Vicky Kaushal share a very warm bond right since the release of Manmarziyaan and have been keen to work together for a while," reported Pinkvilla. When the Zero helmer shared his ideas with Kaushal, "The actor was extremely excited to be a part of Rai's world," shared the same source. We can't wait to see how the film shapes up!
Pinkvilla further reported that the script is locked and Rai is currently finalizing the cast. Subsequently, he will "leave for location scouting." "The hunt for the female lead is underway. Like all his previous films, this one too has a strong female character full of substance. Both the main leads of the film will be locked in a fortnight," the source told the portal.
Meanwhile, the Uri actor is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar-directed Sam Manekshaw biopic, produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The team had begun filming in August this year. He also has Aditya Dhar's ambitious project The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline, which will reportedly kick off in the summer of 2023. Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, too.