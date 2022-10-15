Entertainment

Supreme Court assails Ekta Kapoor for 'polluting young minds'

Supreme Court assails Ekta Kapoor for 'polluting young minds'

Written by Prachi Halgekar Oct 15, 2022, 01:59 pm 2 min read

Ekta Kapoor has found herself in new controversy

Ekta Kapoor was criticized by the Supreme Court for corrupting the minds of the young generation through her OTT series XXX 2. Kapoor was reported to have filed a plea to challenge an arrest warrant issued against her for using offensive content against Indian soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families. The web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji in 2020.

Context Why does this story matter?

This incident comes at a time when OTT platforms are booming in the television industry.

The public is easily influenced by the content on these platforms.

Moguls like Kapoor can create content that is capable of molding the minds of young citizens.

But Kapoor has been receiving flak for her produced series for the past two years and the new development is crucial.

Recap Complaint lodged against Kapoor by ex-serviceman

The arrest warrant against Kapoor was issued after an ex-serviceman named Shambhu Kumar lodged a complaint claiming Kapoor's OTT series. It was alleged that the show featured objectionable scenes featuring a soldier's wife. Then, a petition was submitted to Patna High Court by Mukul Rohatgi, a senior advocate representing Kapoor. Rohatgi claimed the content was subscription-based and the public had the freedom to choose.

Court 'What kind of choice are you providing to the people?'

"Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. OTT content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people? On the contrary, you are polluting the minds of youngsters," the SC said. Kapoor was further warned by the top court against regularly approaching the bench by filing such petitions.

Warning Kapoor to be penalized for filing such petitions in future

The Supreme Court slammed Kapoor stating she would be penalized for any such petitions in the future. Kapoor, the daughter of former Bollywood star Jeetendra has been the recipient of many accolades in the past. Undoubtedly, the film and soap opera producer who was adjudged one of Asia's Most Powerful Communicators by Asia Week magazine in 2001 is currently facing a sticky situation.