Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sam Bahadur' finally begins filming

Written by Yvonne Jacob Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Aug 08, 2022, 01:32 pm 3 min read

We'll soon get to see Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw in 'Sam Bahadur.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@meghnagulzar)

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to bring Sam Manekshaw—India's first Field Marshal's story to life in the film Sam Bahadur. The upcoming film is directed by Meghna Gulzar who has previously given us well-known films like Chhapaak, Raazi, and Talvar. Joining her is Ronnie Screwvala who will serve as the producer. After a long wait, the film went on the floors on Monday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sam Bahadur, based on the war hero Manekshaw will explore different facets of his life.

Throughout his four-decade-long Army career, he was part of five wars and was also the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

He is credited with India establishing victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war which led to the creation of Bangladesh, too.

Announcement Film's director announced commencement of shoot on social media

Gulzar shared a behind-the-scenes video on her social media handle to make the announcement. She wrote, "Only gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey...#Samबहादुर Now Filming. We are thankful for your continued support @indianarmy.adgpi @indianairforce @indiannavy @jehanmanekshaw @bottlesidlemind and the Manekshaw family (sic)." In addition to Kaushal, the film also stars actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

Twitter Post A behind-the-scenes clip was also shared

Timeline 'Really nervous, that's why very very excited': Kaushal had said

In December 2021, Kaushal attended an interview and confirmed to pick up the production of Sam Bahadur soon. Assuring that the shooting will begin in the middle of 2022, the Sardar Udham star had said, "I'm really nervous about it and that's why I'm very very excited." Earlier, reports suggested that makers had postponed the production schedule to facilitate Kaushal's wedding with Katrina Kaif.

Statement Gulzar: 'They don't make men like him anymore'

Gulzar talked about the film's preparation and said, "Finally, after years of extensive research, writing, brainstorming, and rigorous preparation, Sam Bahadur has finally gone on floors." "It is tremendously fulfilling to be on set and have the opportunity to tell the story of Sam Manekshaw's inspiring life." She added, "A life of bravery, courage, determination, and righteousness. They don't make men like him anymore!"

On Manekshaw's birth anniversary in 2021, Kaushal announced the film along with a video that was voiced by veteran lyricist Gulzar (director Meghna Gulzar's father). Kaushal will be essaying the role of the titular hero whereas Malhotra will take on the role of Manekshaw's wife, Silloo Manekshaw. Shaikh will be playing former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Sam Bahadur is expected to release in 2023.