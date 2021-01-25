Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike will be re-released in theaters on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, 2021. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie was first released in January, 2019. Drawing inspiration from real-life events, the film had won four National Awards including Best Director, Best Actor, Best Audiography, and Best Background Score. Here are more details on this.

Announcement What did the makers say?

The production company of the movie - RSVP Movies took to social media to make the announcement. Its tweet read, "This #RepublicDay, let's keep our Josh high as we salute our brave soldiers. Watch #UriTheSurgicalStrike once again, in cinemas near you (sic)." The tweet also included the names of cities where the film will be released. The movie has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Twitter Post Here is the official announcement

Movie What is the movie all about?

Uri: The Surgical Strike follows the story of Kaushal's character Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who leads the army's retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. It was widely praised by critics and viewers and was a box office success, garnering nearly Rs. 250 crore. The movie also features Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, and Kirti Kulhari.

Details Not the first re-release for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

This is not the first time that Uri: The Surgical Strike has been brought back to theaters after its initial release. The film had made its way back to theaters in July 2019 when it was screened in around 500 screens across Maharashtra on the occasion of Kargil Diwas. This time, the film will be out in cinemas in 29 cities across the country.

Do you know? Kaushal to collaborate again with 'Uri's team