Happy birthday Dhanush: 5 roles we want 'Vaathi' to play

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 28, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

As Dhanush turns 39 on Thursday, here are five roles we hope he takes up in the future.

In his career spanning over two decades, Dhanush has become a household name for Tamil cinema fans. The National Award-winning actor continues to appear in exciting projects and his filmography is filled with so many iconic roles that have helped make him one of the most acclaimed actors of all time. On his 39th birthday, let's explore five roles he would excel.

#1 Tamil remake of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'

If Prithviraj Sukumaran's National Award-winning Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (AK) is remade in Tamil, Dhanush would be the perfect person to take up Sukumaran's role. If the Tamil remake happens with Dhanush, Parthiban could be his counterpart, originally played by Biju Menon. To recall, Parthiban had revealed that AK's director Sachy preferred him to play Menon's role if the film is remade in Tamil.

#2 A web series like 'Breaking Bad' with Kamal Haasan

While several big stars like Suriya and R Madhavan have debuted on OTT platforms through anthologies, series, and movies, Dhanush has not yet debuted digitally. Imagine seeing Dhanush taking up lead roles in series like The Family Man or him playing the Tamil version of Breaking Bad with a megastar like Kamal Haasan or Mohanlal. Isn't the very thought exciting?

#3 Role of Karna from 'Mahabharata'

Recently, SS Rajamouli spoke about his plans to direct a film based on Mahabharata. And if that happens, Dhanush would be the perfect actor to play the mythological character, Karna. A Tamil film was made on Karna with the legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan playing the role back in 1964. It would be a fitting tribute to the actor if Dhanush takes up the role.

#4 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Tamil remake

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the best Telugu movies made in recent times, headlined by Allu Arjun. If the film were to be remade in Tamil, Dhanush would be the perfect actor to slip into the shoes of Arjun. To play his father's role (a pivotal character in the film), which was originally played by Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj would be a perfect choice.

#5 Remake of Rajinikanth's 'Netri Kann'

Dhanush had said back in 2020 that there would be a remake of Rajinikanth's yesteryear film Netri Kann. It was later dropped after late writer Visu (who penned the original's story and dialogues) condemned the announcement as it was made without his consent. But we can't help but hope that the project is revisited and Dhanush takes up the role.