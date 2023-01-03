Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma death: All about Sheezan Khan's bail plea

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 03, 2023, 10:31 am 3 min read

Sheezan Khan's family and his lawyer held a press conference on Monday (January 2) in Mumbai

In television actor Tunisha Sharma's death case, accused Sheezan Khan's lawyer reportedly said that a petition has been filed with a Mumbai court for the actor's bail. Per a report, the plea will be heard soon. Khan is presently in judicial custody over the charges of abetment to suicide after Sharma was found dead on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul on December 24.

Hearing to be held this week

An ETimes report quoting Khan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra said that a plea has been filed with the court, seeking Sheezan Khan's bail. The hearing on the matter is scheduled for later this week. "We moved the application. It is kept on the seventh of January. A notice has been issued to the police to file a report," said Mishra.

Khan's family blamed Sharma's family for her depression

For the first time since Khan's arrest on December 25, his family—mother and sisters, Falak Naaz and Shafaq Naaz—and his lawyer, Shailendra Mishra, addressed the media on Monday against the allegations leveled against Khan by the late actor's mother, Vanita Sharma. Khan's family claimed that Sharma's family was responsible for her depression and anxiety, adding that her family controlled her finances.

'Mother is exploiting her child'

Khan's family and his lawyer reportedly made some serious allegations at the presser, against Sharma's family. They claimed these to be facts and not fabrications. Mishra said, "We want to know why the mother is exploiting her child and making false statements when she was aware that this was happening." He added that an application has already been submitted along with recordings.

On hijab allegations

Sharma's mother accused Khan and his family of forcing her to wear a hijab. Refuting these allegations, Shafaq said, "The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel." Falaq denied allegations of Khan having a "secret affair."

Here's why Khan demanded to not get his hair cut

Meanwhile, Khan has requested that his hair not be cut. Responding to this, Mishra said, "The jailor was saying that it is not permitted. But the jail manual says that besides sick people, other people can also keep their hair if it is not unduly long." "But who will decide whether his hair is unduly long or not? Let the jailor take a call."