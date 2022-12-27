Entertainment

Sheezan Khan's sisters issue statement; call him "innocent"

Sheezan Khan's sisters issue statement; call him "innocent"

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 27, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Sheezan Khan's sisters issue statement after his arrest

Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, the sisters of actor Sheezan Khan, have requested the family's privacy after the actor was taken into police custody in connection with actor Tunisha Sharma's death case. The duo took to Instagram to share their statement regarding their brother's arrest. Sheezan Khan was arrested after Sharma's mother filed an FIR against him. Khan and Sharma broke up recently.

Naaz sisters' statement

In the statement, the duo mentioned their brother as an "innocent guy" who "has been framed without an application of mind." They also urged people to respect both families' privacy and give them space to mourn and perform the last rites. The last rites of Sharma are being performed at Mira Road cremation ground in Maharashtra. Sharma's family released a statement regarding the same.

"Do not take our silence for weakness"

The Naaz sisters wrote in their statement that just like everyone, they are also curious to know the "other side of the story." They stated, "It is such an unfortunate state that we lost a precious soul and another is arrested. Accusations have been leveled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call."

The duo urged to respect their privacy

They also wrote about how it gets overwhelming for the family members. They emphasized not taking their silence as a weakness and said that they would speak at the right time. They also stated, "We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph," and urged people to respect their privacy for the time being.

Instagram Post

A post shared by on

Khan's interrogation details

Khan was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 306 for a case of abetment to suicide. He was arrested by Waliv Police and was presented in a Vasai court. Then he was sent to four days of police custody. As per reports, Khan has been changing his statements during interrogation and has not stated any particular reason for the breakup.

Sharma's alleged suicide and battle with anxiety and depression

On Saturday, Sharma was found hanging in Khan's makeup room on the sets of Ali Baba. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Khan and Sharma were dating and had broken up recently. Sharma's former co-actor Simran Budharup told India Today that she had suffered from anxiety and depression in the past.