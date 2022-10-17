Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar suicide case: TV actor's neighbor, wife charged

Written by Prachi Halgekar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Oct 17, 2022, 08:22 pm 2 min read

Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her Indore residence on Sunday morning

Popular Hindi TV actor Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her Indore residence on Sunday. She reportedly died by suicide. Now, in a major development, the police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against Takkar's neighbor Rahul Navlani and his wife, Disha, who are currently absconding. The police earlier recovered a five-page suicide note in which Takkar accused Navlani of harassing her.

Recent developments Case of abetment of suicide

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday stated the state police has registered a case against Takkar's accused neighbor couple for the abetment of her suicide. The actor's family members have claimed that Takkar was harassed by Navlani ever since he learned of her marriage plans. Meanwhile, the search for the absconding couple is ongoing, and the investigation is underway.

History Vaishali Takkar's death by suicide

Takkar's suicide note reportedly revealed that she was being harassed by Navlani (allegedly her ex-boyfriend) and had been stressed for a long time over this matter. Speaking about her daughter's demise, Takkar's mother, Anu, told ANI, "She was normal before committing suicide. We did not have a one per cent clue that she would take such a drastic step all of a sudden (sic)."

Information Takkar-Navlani connection

Takkar's family originally hails from a town named Mahidpur in Ujjain. However, she relocated to Indore about three years ago. Reports said that Takkar and Navlani's fathers were business partners, and that is how the duo have known each other.

Career She was part of several television shows

Takkar made her television debut in 2015 with the role of Sanjana in Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which went on to become the longest-running Star Plus drama ever. Her role as Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka helped her gain popularity. Takkar also starred in Super Sisters, Vish ya Amrit: Sitara, and Manmohini 2. She last appeared as Kanak in Rakshabandhan (2021-22).

Helplines Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.