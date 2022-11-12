Entertainment

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome a baby girl!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 12, 2022, 03:57 pm 2 min read

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016

One of Bollywood's most-loved celebrity couples, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, are now proud parents of a baby girl! Though the couple has not yet officially announced the news, reports about the same have been making the rounds. To recall, Basu and Singh Grover tied the knot back in 2016. Out heartiest congratulations to the couple!

Announcing their pregnancy in August, the couple shared several photos from their maternity photo shoot on Instagram. Basu captioned it, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole." "Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair...so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

To recall, rumors about Basu's pregnancy first came out in March this year. But the couple chose not to comment on it and kept the news under wraps before finally confirming it in August. Meanwhile, fans of Basu and Singh Grover have been sharing congratulatory messages on social media and are awaiting an official announcement from their favorite couple.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in August, Basu earlier revealed she had wanted to conceive for a while, but things didn't fall into place. She had also decided to take a break from her professional life for the same. "In 2020, we completely dropped the idea. In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived," she had said.

Basu and Singh Grover first met on the sets of the 2015 horror film Alone. The couple bonded gradually and eventually fell in love. After dating for a few months, they tied the knot in 2016 in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their friends and family. And now, six years after their marriage, the duo has welcomed their first child!