Diwali long weekend: Visit these 5 getaways from Mumbai

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 16, 2022, 03:13 pm 2 min read

The festival of lights isn't only bringing us happiness but also a long weekend! This year, Diwali falls on October 24 (Monday), and if you stretch your long weekend till Bhai Dooj, which is on October 26 (Wednesday), you can take a soul-satisfying trip. Here are five getaways from Mumbai that you can either drive down or hop on a short flight to.

Into the wild Gir National Park

This Diwali long weekend, you must consider visiting Gir National Park and spot some Asiatic lions. Board a flight from Mumbai to Rajkot, which takes only an hour and 15 minutes. Once you reach, take a four-hour drive to the national park and spend your days in the wild. It is a habitat of over 300 species of birds and about 674 lions.

Hills calling Lonavala

Lonavala is located about 106 kilometers away from Mumbai and is one of the most scenic hill stations. You can easily drive down to Lonavala and celebrate the festivities with friends or family amidst beautiful settings and fresh air. Once there, you can explore Karla Caves, Bhaja Caves, Rajmachi Fort, Valvan Dam, Lonavala Lake, Wax Museum, Lion's Point, and Aamby Valley.

Coast Alibaug

This one's for all water babies! The coastal region of Alibaug is the perfect destination to soak in the water and enjoy some thrilling activities. Additionally, the place is home to plenty of heritage spots, beaches, forts, and religious sites that add to its beauty. If you plan to spend your Diwali long weekend there, do visit Mandwa Beach, Hirakot Fort, and Vrindavan Farm.

Hill love Karjat

Karjat is another hill station near Mumbai which you can consider visiting. It garners a lot of love and attention for its idyllic vistas dotted with caves, forts, valleys, and temples. You can travel to Kondana Caves to immerse in history, Ulhas Valley for some candid shots of the scenery around, and Sondai Fort for a hike. If possible, choose camping over exorbitant resorts.

White sand beaches Sindhudurg

Sidhudurg is famed for its beaches, waterfalls, backwaters, forts, and pilgrimage centers. This Diwali long weekend, you can plan a trip to this stunning destination, which is only an hour's flight to Chipi Parule Airport. When you are there, you must explore Tarkali Beach, Sindhudurg Fort, Rock Garden, Rameshwar Temple, Malvan Marine Sanctuary, Terekhol River, and Amboli Waterfalls.