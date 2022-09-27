Lifestyle

Maldives: Visit these eco-rich areas for a 'natural' therapy

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 27, 2022, 06:23 pm 2 min read

Look at the greener side of the Maldives by visiting these eco spaces.

There's nothing quite like unwinding amidst greenery and opening ourselves to nature's bounty. When it comes to the Maldives, one may only think of its clear turquoise waters and picture-perfect beaches. This island country is blessed with natural charms and has a lot to offer beyond its pristine beaches. Here are five eco-rich areas in the Maldives to reconnect with nature and rediscover yourself.

Mangroves Huraa Mangrove Nature Reserve

Huraa Mangrove Nature Reserve is a protected area and stretches up to 5.2 hectares at the northern end of the Maldives. This place is the perfect retreat for bird watchers, conservationists, and nature freaks alike. What makes it special is that it's the only mangrove located in Kaafu Atoll region. It is only a short speedboat ride away from Male and Velana International Airport.

First eco garden Mathikilhi Eco Garden

Mathikilhi Eco Garden in Hulhumeedhoo is the first-ever eco garden in the Maldives. Tucked away in the wetlands of Mathikilhi, this eco-rich area sprawls across a whopping area of 54 hectares, of which 25 hectares comprise two lakes. When here, you can easily take a walk through a constructed passage and indulge in a warm and mineral-rich mud bath.

10 water bodies Baarah wetlands

If you're a traveler and history buff in equal measures, Baarah wetlands should definitely be on your itinerary. Stretched across an area of 52 acres, this place is home to a multitude of marine life and about 10 water bodies. It's very convenient to reach here as it is only a boat ride from the domestic airport on Hoarafushi Island.

Maldivian black turtles Kaashidhoo wetlands

Kaashidhoo Wetlands is an eco-rich getaway where the most frequently reported sightings of the Maldivian black turtles have been reported. It is one of the only three islands that protects this endangered species. This wetland is also the largest supplier of fresh fruits and veggies to Male. Hop on a ferry from Male or Velana International Airport to reach here.

Mangroves, wetlands, and lakes Dhigemahkoda Nature Park

Dhigemahkoda Nature Park encompasses mangroves, wetlands, and freshwater lakes that make it among the most untouched pieces of nature. It sprawls across a large area and features an 85-feet walkway and benches where you can stroll around and enjoy the natural beauty around you. Additionally, there's also a barbecue area which is constructed a little away so that the ecosystem isn't disturbed.