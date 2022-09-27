Lifestyle

Read these 5 books to understand the culture of Japan

Read these 5 books to understand the culture of Japan

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 27, 2022, 04:55 pm 3 min read

Glance through Japan, one page at a time.

When it comes to Japan, there's no dearth of perspectives as to how travelers love this country. One of the best ways to get an insight into the fascinating culture of the Land of the Rising Sun is to read about it. On that note, here are five spectacular books that you must read in order to understand why Japan is so awe-inspiring.

Cultural elements 'The Japanese Mind: Understanding Contemporary Japanese Culture'

Written by Roger Davies and Osamu Ikeno, this book offers some unique insights about Japan. The authors have shared their knowledge of important cultural elements including Wabi-sabi, kenkyo, amae, amakudari, aimai, and sempai-kohai. Additionally, you also familiarise yourself with the concepts of zoto, giri, and haragei. The book also talks about child rearing, personal space, and the roles of women in Japan.

Life and art 'Zen and Japanese Culture' by D.T. Suzuki

This book is a valuable resource for anyone who's keen on learning about Japanese life and art. The author describes what Zen is, how it came up, and its role in Japan's aesthetics. Additionally, he discovers the surprising role of Zen in the philosophy of the samurai, Japanese tea ceremonies, haiku, Kondo, and Kenjutsu. The architecture and calligraphy of Japan are also discussed.

Poll Which country's culture interests you?

All about Japan 'Behind the Japanese Mask' by Jonathan Rice

Written by Jonathan Rice, Behind the Japanese Mask -: How to Understand the Japanese Culture - and Work Successfully with it talks about many facets. In this book, you will come across chapters that familiarize you with The Japanese Mask, The Japanese Archipelago, the country's history, and its cultural values. You also get to learn about their economy, language, people, and the business world.

Funny 'Hokkaido Highway Blues' by Will Ferguson

Although this humorous book is over 20 years old, it still qualifies as one of the best reads about Japan. While working as a teacher, Will Ferguson made a decision to trek across Japan from its southernmost tip to the northernmost peak. In this illuminating account, he reveals how he met several people during his journey and discovered an obscure side of the country.

Anime, travel, and society 'A Geek in Japan' by Hector Garcia

Written by Hector Garcia, this book is a sharp and concise guide to Japan. It covers a wide variety of topics through short articles, accompanied by sidebars and numerous photographs. The book talks about the traditional Japanese culture, history, society, anime and manga characters, music, movies, television, Tokyo, and traveling to other parts of the nation. Check out more such book recommendations.