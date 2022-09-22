Lifestyle

Read these 5 books to understand Vietnam's culture thoroughly

Blessed with a rich culture, Vietnam has been a witness to several historical eras, and you can find traces of dynastic history where rulers defined the way of life. Several authors have documented the Vietnamese culture in their writings offering readers a chance to explore one of the world's most culturally rich countries. These books will help you learn a lot about Vietnam.

Post-World War II Vietnam 'The Quiet American' by Graham Greene

Published in 1955, this book by Graham Greene talks about post-World War II Vietnam, depicting the breakdown of French colonialism in the country and early American involvement in the Vietnam War. Written at Hotel Continental, Vietnam, the novel explores a society affected by a conflict of cultures. The story deals with the difficulty of remaining impartial or neutral, despite one's intentions.

Vietnamese culture beyond war 'Ticket to Childhood' by Nguyen Nhat Anh

One of the best-selling books in the history of modern Vietnam, this novel talks about childhood sensibilities pitted against an irrational adult world and defines Vietnamese culture beyond war. A farmer's son narrates his carefree time when he was eight and compares childhood perspectives of the world with adult experiences. It offers an insight into different characters living through the generations of Vietnamese society.

Love, nationalism and destiny 'Saigon: An Epic Novel of Vietnam' by Anthony Grey

Published in 1982, this historical novel is an epic saga of love, nationalism, destiny, and familial ties in 20th-century Vietnam. The novel begins with 15-year-old Joseph Sherman's entry into French colonial Saigon in 1925 and ends with the fall of Saigon in 1975. Weaving stories of four different families, the novel spans over five decades exploring events that led to the infamous Vietnam War.

Answers to all your questions 'The Best and the Brightest' by David Halberstam

This book offers details on how decisions were made in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations that led to the devastating war. The novel mainly focuses on the period from 1960 to 1965 and also answers questions on why America got involved in Vietnam and why did they lose. It also talks about how Vietnam's situation developed since the days of French imperialism.

Exploring identity 'The Sympathizer' by Viet Thanh Nguyen

This novel has won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and explores themes of power, conflict, propaganda, moral ambiguity, and cultural duality. The narrator, a half-French and half-Vietnamese Communist double agent, embarks on a journey exploring his identity. The unnamed protagonist serves as a spy for the Communist forces in the final days of the Vietnam War.